SIDNEY – Lenetia Virginia Shoemaker, 87, of Sidney, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 4:35 a.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement Community. She was born on Oct. 2, 1932, in Plattsville, Ohio, the daughter of Harold S. and Wilma R. (Hawes) Shoemaker. She was a homemaker, and quite an accomplished lady! She attended Bible College in Ashland Kentucky, Northwestern Business College in Lima, Ohio, and then discovered clown classes, which took the shape a ministry of going to nursing homes and entertaining the elderly and others with her humor. She was known as The Queen of Hearts, and used her talent to help others laugh. Lenetia is survived by her children, Sharon K. Lontz, of New Lebanon, Ohio, Bobbie McElhinney, of Piqua, and Eric S. Lontz, of Sidney; a brother, Joe Shoemaker, of Sidney; and sisters, Jean Green, of Sun City, California, Patti Hill, of Pemberton, Ohio, and Judy Zwiebel, of Sidney. Lenetia had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by, two daughters, Brenda Neely and Diane Baker; and two brothers, Phillip Shoemaker and Gilbert Shoemaker. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governor's edicts, there will be a limited visitation (10 people at a time) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., in Sidney, from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. A service will start at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial will be in Plattsville Cemetery, immediately following services. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shoemaker family. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Hospice, and online condolences may be sent to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.