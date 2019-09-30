SIDNEY — Lenora "Skeeter" (Young) Morrow, 86, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 5:15 p.m. at Koester Pavilion in Troy.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1933, in Somerset, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elzie and Bertha (Dykes) Young. On Nov. 29, 1951, Lenora married Cornelius Morrow, who preceded her in death Feb. 24, 1997.

She is survived by four children, Paul Morrow, Perry (Kathy) Morrow, Roger (Dianah) Morrow and Mike (Christina) Morrow; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and one brother, Alvin Young.

Lenora was preceded in death by son, Cornelius Jr. and 13 siblings.

Mrs. Morrow worked as a janitorial custodian and machinist. Lenora loved to travel and sight see the country. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking for her family. Lenora was of the Christian faith.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Chad Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Lenora's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Morrow family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.