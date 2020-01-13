SIDNEY — Lenora Pulfer , 88, passed to eternal life on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, where she had resided since 2007.

Lenora was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Margaret (Duckworth) Pence, born on a farm in Logan County, Ohio, on July 24, 1931.

On Feb. 4, 1948, she married the late Ralph Luther Pulfer. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2005, following 57 years of marriage.

Lenora is survived by her five children, Jeanie (Keith) Putnam, Jacquie (George) Mathes, Connie (Mike) Lynch, Tom (Cindy) Pulfer and Mark (Karen) Pulfer; her 10 grandchildren, Jodi (Travis) Markwood, Jay (Becky) Putnam, Taryn (Jon) Whisonant, Luke Lynch, Brian Pulfer, Brad Pulfer, Travis (Erin) Pulfer, Matt (Jade) Pulfer, Ben (Kristen) Pulfer, and Katie (Terri) Gerner and 20 great-grandchildren; step grandchildren, Beth (Cliff) Castle and Steven (Jennifer) Mathes, three stepgreat-grandchildren and two great-great-stepgrandchildren.

One sister, Ruth Weimer, and sister-in-laws, Clarice Pence, Joanne Pulfer, Sue Pulfer and numerous Pence and Pulfer nieces and nephews survive Lenora.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Harp, and a brother, Delmar Pence, as well as sister and brother-in-laws, Les Harp, Robert Weimer, Eileen (Clark) Wolfe, Mary (Ted) Dinsmore, Roger (Eloise) Pulfer, Mildred (Joe) Roesner, Lewis (Colleen) Pulfer, Russell Pulfer, Marvin (Phyllis) Pulfer and Willis Pulfer.

In her younger years, Lenora was known for her excellent seamstress and upholstering skills, her active involvement at Grace Lutheran Women of the Church, serving as president and her participation in the Circle bible study, Maplewood Grange and Friendly Neighbors Homemaker's Club.

Lenora loved her children, grandchildren and friends. She was a lifelong homemaker, farmwife and helpmate to her late husband as together they owned and operated a dairy and grain farm. She continued this dedication as her husband pursued his interests in Border Collie dogs, which provided an opportunity for their travel throughout the United States of America, Canada, England, Scotland and New Zealand.

Lenora was a lifelong member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jackson Center, Ohio. She loved to play cards, go to garage sales and shop. Her favorite sayings were: "Try to take life as it comes and accept what comes your way," and "If you see something that needs to be done, do it."

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, Ohio.

A celebration of life for Lenora will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Amos Chapel, 3003 W. Cisco Road, Sidney, Ohio, with Pastor Shelly Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood-Union Cemetery, DeGraff, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Dorothy Love Life Care Fund, 3003 W. Cisco Road, Sidney, Ohio; Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio; and Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St., Jackson Center, Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or chapel.