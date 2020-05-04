Leo (Pete) Blackford
CORBIN, Ky. – Leo (Pete) Blackford, 88, formerly of Maplewood, died on April 13 at his home in Corbin, Kentucky, following ill health for some time. He was born at Maplewood in December 1931 to the late Ralph (Fat) Blackford and Mildred (Glick) Blackford. In June 1954, he married Dorothy Puckett. She preceded him in death along with one son, Tom; one daughter, Patricia; and three brothers, Roy Eugene Blackford, of Jackson Center, William Blackford, of Sidney, and Donald Blackford, of Lakeview. He is survived by one daughter, Janie Grimes, of Williamsburg, Kentucky; one son, Rick (Tina) Blackford, of Austin Texas; two sisters, Maurine Zimpfer, of Sidney Fair Haven, and Maxine Metz, of Jackson Center; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Leo was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and attended the Jehovah's Witness Church. He loved being outdoors and worked as a logger and at lumber yards as a jack of all trades. According to his wishes, he was cremated. Services will be held at a later date.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
