OSGOOD — Leona A. Tuente, age 101, formerly of Osgood, Ohio, passed away at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Elmwood of New Bremen.

She was born Nov. 11, 1918, in Osgood to the late Henry and Anna (Luebke) Brackman. She married Elmer J. Tuente on Oct. 2, 1940m and he preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1981.

She is survived by childrenm Carol and Ken Meyer, Osgood, Ronald and Marlene Tuente, Osgood, and Roger and Mary "Pinki" Tuente, Osgood; son-in-law, Nick and Joan Grieshop, Yorkshire; 16 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Marilyn Grieshop, brother and sisters, William and Emily Brackman, Elnora and Rich Broering, Henrietta and Edwin Heitkamp.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, and St. Barbara Ladies Sodality. She was also a member of Minster FOE 1319, New Bremen Senior Citizens and volunteered at Briarwood Manor. Leona worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Tuente Stockyard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Howard, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maria Stein Spiritual Center.

