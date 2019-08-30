TROY — Leona D. Wellbaum, age 59 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 10:27 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born on July 7, 1960, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Elizabeth (Waldroop) Hoover of Troy and the late Elmo Hoover.

She is survived by four children, Melissa Henry, of Sidney, Neysa Smith, of Troy, Charles Henry, of Piqua, and Sara Henry, of Troy; two sisters, Linda Prows, of Stanford, Kentucky, and Lillian Shoe, of Troy; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wellbaum was a homemaker who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, with Samuel Waldroop Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Wellbaum family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.