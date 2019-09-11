YORKSHIRE — Leonard Luttmer, age 96 of Yorkshire, Ohio, passed away at Briarwood Village, Coldwater on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

He was born Feb. 24, 1923, in St. Rose to the late Bernard and Clara (Holdheide) Luttmer. He married Dolores T. Guggenbiller on May 6, 1950, in St. Wendelin, OH and she preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 2010.

He is survived by children, Robert and Arlene Luttmer, Versailles, Barbara and Randy Gaerke, Coldwater, Richard and Patricia Luttmer, Fprt Loramie, and Kathleen and Greg Bruns, Russia; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Erma Brunswick, Maria Stein; sister-in-law, Pauline Luttmer, St. Henry.

He was preceded in death by son, Kenny, brothers and sisters, Bill and Norma Luttmer, Sadie and Lawrence Poeppelman, Norma and Werner Stammen, Ben and Marie Luttmer, and Alfred Luttmer and brother-in-law, Bob Brunswick.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, and on Yorkshire Town Council for 50 years and 35 of those years as mayor. Leonard was a veteran of the US Army during World War II and a member of Osgood American Legion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. at St. Nicolas Catholic Church, Osgood. with the Rev. David Howard celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be made at www.hogenkampfh.com.