SIDNEY — Leonard L. Richmond, 90, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1929, in Egan, Tennessee, the son of the late Eli and Mae (Osborne) Richmond. On April 9, 1947, he married the former Ruby Jean Rutherford, who preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2008.

Leonard is survived by seven children, Jonathan (Diana) Richmond, Sue (Rick) Goan, Donna Shoemaker, Tony (Carlene) Richmond, James (Lola) Richmond, Christopher Richmond and Kimberly (Joe) Bradley; 30 grandchildren; a multitude of great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley (Kenneth) Rookard.

He was preceded in death by son, Michael Richmond, and brother, Clifford Richmond.

Leonard was retired from the former Copeland Corporation where he worked for 41 1/2 years. He operated primarily as a millwright, but served in many other capacities throughout his working career, including machine maintenance, forklift mechanic, boiler operator, among others. After retiring from Copeland, he worked for 5 years for Ring Can as a forklift mechanic and on-call machine maintenance man.

Leonard's relationship with the Lord was of the utmost importance to him. He seldom began a day without first spending time in the Bible. Over the years he was a member of Sidney Baptist Church, and while he lived in Celina, he was a member of Lighthouse Fellowship Church. He was very active in ministry, leading bible studies and serving as a head deacon in both churches.

He also found ways to serve his community, which he did as captain of the sheriff's reserve and as an assistant director for the civil defense in Shelby County. Leonard also found much joy in his family. He loved each and every one of his children, grand and great-grandchildren very much, and all knew that they were always welcome at grandpa's house.

