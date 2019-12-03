ST. HENRY – Leroy F. Bensman, age 87, of St. Henry, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

He was born March 17, 1932, in Egypt, Ohio, to the late August and Marie (Heitbrink) Bensman. On Dec. 27, 1952, at St. Henry Church, he married Rosemary (Lange) Bensman, and she survives in Coldwater.

Leroy is also survived by six children: Morris and Karen Bensman, of Fort Recovery, Diana and Dallas Luttrell, of Amelia, Mary Bohn, of North Hollywood, California, Linda and Joe Seger, of Rossburg, Marvin and Claudia Bensman, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Dennis and Darlene Bensman, of Powell. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother, Roland Bensman, of Versailles, and a sister, Betty Lou Walterbusch, of Maria Stein, and in-laws, Donald Lange, of Celina, Betty Lange, Vernon Lange, Virgil Lange, all of St. Henry, Marjorie and Vincent Schoenherr, of Fort Recovery, JoAnn Davis, of Celina, Ruth and Paul Backs, of Fort Recovery, Esther Lange, of St. Henry, Virginia and Earl Goewert, of St. Henry, Luella and Glen Klosterman, of Galena, Betty and Herb Hamberg, of Coldwater, Shirley and Dennis Hartke, of Sidney, Lucy Lange, of St. Henry, Dave and Pam Lange, of Coldwater, and Tom and Brenda Lange, of St. Henry.

Leroy was preceded in death by siblings, Alvin and Joann Bensman, Virgil and Mildred Bensman, Valinus and Pat Bensman, Lester and Phyllis Bensman, and in-laws, Ivo Walterbusch, Sharon Bensman, Alfred (Fritz) Lange, Henry (Dutch) Lange, Katie Lange, Regina Lange, Ed Davis and Betty Lange.

He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. He was also a member of the Fort Recovery Legion Post 345, and served on their Honor Guard, and was a member of the Coldwater Eagles. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. Leroy retired from the former New Idea plant in Coldwater after 48 years and was a Watkins Products Salesman for 56 years. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, playing cards and bingo.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Henry Cemetery.

Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.