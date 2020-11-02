SIDNEY — Leroy F. Lochtefeld, 86 of Sidney passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

He was born on October 21, 1934, on a farm in Burkettsville, Ohio, the son of the late August and Flora (Garman) Lochtefeld. On June 7, 1958 he married the love of his life the former Carol Barhorst at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie to whom he was happily married for 62 years.

Leroy is survived by three children, Mark (Janice) Lochtefeld, Randy (Katie) Lochtefeld, and Beth (Terry) Spicer; six grandchildren who were the center of his world, Michael (Caitlin) Lochtefeld, Daniel Lochtefeld, Jacklyn Lochtefeld, Haleigh (Chris) Baker, Paxton Spicer, Kennedy Spicer and her fiance Cody Smith.

He was so proud to be a great-grandpa to four great-grandchildren, Helena and Catherine Lochtefeld, Silvana and McKinley Baker. Another great-grandchild Easton Baker is to be born in December.

Also surviving is his sister, Martha (Fred) Kirk; and sisters and brother-in-laws, Tom (Bernice) Barhorst, Mary O'Halloran, Barb (Larry) Francis, Jane (Vernie) Monnin, and Edward (Alice) Barhorst. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Cyril Lochtefeld, Alfreida Decker, Edna Camp, and Robert Lochtefeld.

Leroy was a graduate of Holy Angels High School and a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1954-1956. He retired from Sprint after 46 years of dedicated service, where he was the IBEW union president. He was a member of Holy Angels Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and American Legion Post 217. He also served as the Lehman High School athletic president for eleven years, where he was instrumental in creating the "Beanie Weanie" Supper and Bonfire.

In his previous years, Leroy loved traveling in the Kirk's motor home with the "Dirty Dozen" to Lehman games and state tournaments. He also loved playing poker, golfing, fishing, and trapping turtles for many years at Rice Lake in Canada. Leroy was an avid sports fan following OSU football and basketball teams, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. Leroy loved spending time with his family. He loved Sunday dinners followed by a wiffle ball game, bocce ball, or a game of croquet. He will be remembered for having a joke for every occasion, a laugh and a smile that could light up a room, and his devotion to his wife with Alzheimer's, whom he took care of for seven years. Leroy was the center of our world. He will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him. We know Jesus was waiting for him with open arms.

Due to the Coronavirus, the family will be holding private services with immediate family. Adams Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Leroy deserves the biggest celebration of his life, which will be held at a later date where everyone who loved him can attend. His family would like to thank people for all the prayers, love, and condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.