VENICE, Fla. — Lester F. Curtner II passed away peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida, after a courageous seven-month battle with leukemia.

He was born March 10, 1947, in Sidney, Ohio, to Lester F. Curtner and Esther (Jennings) Curtner.

Les was survived by his lifelong friend, Michael L. Steenrod, sister, Pamila A. (Curtner) Sarver and husband Frank P. Sarver, of Venice.

Les had various careers and businesses in his lifetime.

There will be a celebration of Les's life on Saturday, June 15, from noon until 6 p.m. at Ideal Classic Cars located at 2224 Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida. Out of all of his careers and business opportunities Ideal Classic Cars was his favorite.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lester's name to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.