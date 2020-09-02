Lester Zumbrun

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Lester Allen Zumbrun, age 76, passed away at the Oklahoma City VA Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

He was born on May 25, 1944, in Sidney, Ohio, to Emerson and Hazel (Woodell) Zumbrun.

Lester served his country proudly as a member of the United States Marine Corp. He was a Vietnam War veteran, contracting Agent Orange during his service there. Lester was a machinist working for Omega Tool and Die and French Oil Mill Machinery Companies.

He was a hot rod enthusiast. He built his own Roadster and owned a Nash Metropolitan car. Lester was accepted by the National Street Rod Association Board of Directors as a lifetime member who pledged his support of the street rodding sport and its objective: fun with cars in a safe organized manner of conduct. Lester also attended the the Southwest Street Rod Nationals.

He enjoyed playing golf and played many golf tournaments. He wasbaptized at Sidney First United Methodist Church. Lester was a "people person" and he loved helping people.

Lester and Connie were married on Dec. 26, 1980, giving them 39 1/2 loving years together.

Lester is preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Hazel Zumbrun, and a baby brother, William Zumbrun.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Connie Zumbrun; two sons, Dusty Zumbrun and Dempsey Zumbrun Bowling; two daughters, Secret Zumbrun and Jennifer Zumbrun Bowling; three stepsons, Bryan Sowers, Daniel Sowers and Michael Sowers; two stepdaughters, Theresa Staton and Michelle Spurlock; one brother, Robert Zumbrun; one sister, Patricia Reineke; and seven grandchildren, Katielee, Brooklynn, C.J. Bubby, Whisper, Preston, Kylee and Aspynn; several stepgrandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a few great-great-grandchildren; and many friends and extended family members.

Funeral services were held Aug. 18 at Hibbs Funeral Home, Choctaw, Oklahoma.