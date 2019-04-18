NEW BREMEN — Lewis J. Bertke, age 88, of New Bremen, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Heritage Center in Minster.

He was born on Dec. 7, 1930, in Mercer County, the son of the late Ivo. O. and Christina (Albers) Bertke. On Sept. 14, 1954, he married Rita E. Enneking who died on June 8, 2013.

Surviving are his children, Ronald Bertke, of New Bremen, Diane (Myron) Gaier, of Fort Loramie, Linda Stone, of Fort Recovery, Roxanne (Brian) Lynch, of Columbus, Ohio, Roseanne (Terry) Hartzog, of Lima, John (Maribel) Bertke, of Hilliard, Ohio, Bernice (Cletus) Bulcher, of Fort Loramie, Sandra Rector, of Columbus, Ohio, Kevin (Pam) Bertke, of Sulphur Springs, Ohio, Carl (Andrea) Bertke, of Amherst, Ohio, and Daniel Bertke, of Wadsworth, Ohio; 23 grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren, and six great-granddaughters with another due in June, and one step-great-grandson due in July. Also surviving are his siblings, Omer (Rita M.) Bertke, of Maria Stein, Jovita Osterloh, of St. Henry, Stanley (Betty) Bertke, of Maria Stein, Urban Bertke, of New Bremen and Sister Martha Bertke, of Coldwater; and his in-laws, Mary Lou Seger, of Minster, Carolyn Enneking, of Minster, Robert (Mary Jo) Enneking, of Sidney, Dolores (Douglas) Latham, of Piqua, and David (Mary Jo) Enneking, of Troy.

Along with his wife and parents, Lewis was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Bertke, son in-laws, Raymond Stone and Ted Rector, a daughter in-law, April Bertke, and in-laws Othmar Osterloh, Dorothy Bertke, Urban Segar, Alice (John) Schmiesing, James Enneking, and Joseph (Elma) Enneking.

Lewis was a 1948 graduate of St. John High School in Maria Stein, Ohio. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a chaplin's assistant. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen where he had served as one of the church's first Lay Distributors and was also a Lector. Along with being a dairy farmer, Lewis worked from 1960 until 1990 at Minster Lumber, then worked at Hoge Lumber until he retired.

He was a lifetime member of the New Bremen American Legion Post 241, the Knights of St. John Commandry 313 and their Uniform Rank, the 244th Infantry Association Veterans, the National Korean War Association Veterans, and the New Bremen Senior Citizens. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events, having morning coffee with the guys, playing cards, and making puzzles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, at which time the Rosary will be prayed.

Memorial contributions in memory of Lewis can be made to the Maria Stein Shrine, the Knights of St. John Commandry 313, or the New Bremen American Legion Post 241.

The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.