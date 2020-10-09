FRENCHTOWN — Lewis Edward Didier, 82, of Frenchtown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 8 a.m. at his residence.

He was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Frenchtown, Ohio, the son of the late Celest Charles and Emma Marie (Schwierking) Didier. He was a machinist and worked at Monarch Mechanical and retired from Perfecto Industries in Piqua. He also had Didier Machine Shop.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Greenville Eagles. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, boating, and traveling the United States and Canada. He enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Fort Loramie. He was a tinkerer and loved to build things. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Beulah Didier; sister, Delores Didier; brothers-in-law, Jerome Phlipot, Lowell Liette, Donald Monnin, Leroy Bruns, James Bornhorst, Frederick McEldowney, and Carl Gasson; sisters-in-law and spouse, Luella (Gasson) Huber, Roberta (Gasson) and Lavern Schlater.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma (Gasson) Didier, of Frenchtown, whom he married Nov. 30, 1957; his children and spouse, Kevin and Julia Didier, of Versailles, Keith Didier, of Versailles, Karen Todd Didier, of Versailles, Joshua Didier, of Versailles, and Neil Didier, of Versailles; his grandchildren, Michael Didier, Abby Didier, Lindsey Didier, Elizabeth Didier, Nicholas Didier, Cierra Todd, and Selena Todd; his sisters, Naomi Phlipot, and Madonna Liette; his in-laws, Leona (Gasson) Monnin, Almareda (Gasson) Bruns, Ronald Huber, Chalmer and Linda Gasson, Marylou (Gasson) Bornhorst, Madonna (Gasson) McEldowney, Kathleen (Dirksen) Gasson, and Curtis Gasson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11255 State Route 185 Frenchtown, Ohio, with Rev. Jim Simons as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care or to the donor's choice.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.