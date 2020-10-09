1/1
Lewis Didier
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRENCHTOWN — Lewis Edward Didier, 82, of Frenchtown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 8 a.m. at his residence.

He was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Frenchtown, Ohio, the son of the late Celest Charles and Emma Marie (Schwierking) Didier. He was a machinist and worked at Monarch Mechanical and retired from Perfecto Industries in Piqua. He also had Didier Machine Shop.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Greenville Eagles. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, boating, and traveling the United States and Canada. He enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Fort Loramie. He was a tinkerer and loved to build things. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Beulah Didier; sister, Delores Didier; brothers-in-law, Jerome Phlipot, Lowell Liette, Donald Monnin, Leroy Bruns, James Bornhorst, Frederick McEldowney, and Carl Gasson; sisters-in-law and spouse, Luella (Gasson) Huber, Roberta (Gasson) and Lavern Schlater.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma (Gasson) Didier, of Frenchtown, whom he married Nov. 30, 1957; his children and spouse, Kevin and Julia Didier, of Versailles, Keith Didier, of Versailles, Karen Todd Didier, of Versailles, Joshua Didier, of Versailles, and Neil Didier, of Versailles; his grandchildren, Michael Didier, Abby Didier, Lindsey Didier, Elizabeth Didier, Nicholas Didier, Cierra Todd, and Selena Todd; his sisters, Naomi Phlipot, and Madonna Liette; his in-laws, Leona (Gasson) Monnin, Almareda (Gasson) Bruns, Ronald Huber, Chalmer and Linda Gasson, Marylou (Gasson) Bornhorst, Madonna (Gasson) McEldowney, Kathleen (Dirksen) Gasson, and Curtis Gasson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11255 State Route 185 Frenchtown, Ohio, with Rev. Jim Simons as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care or to the donor's choice.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved