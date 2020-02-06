SIDNEY — Lewis G. Haas, 87, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. at his residence.

He was born on April 3, 1932, in Fayette, Ohio, the son of the late Voil and Dorothy (Grime) Haas. On Aug. 17, 1951, Lewis married the former N. Charlene Bostater, who preceded him in death Aug. 28, 2011.

He is survived by daughter, Jane Hymes, of Sidney; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Phillips of Franklin, North Carolina; and fiancé, Carol Pearson, of Sidney.

Lewis was preceded in death by son, Martin Haas, and daughter, Catherine Marsh.

Mr. Haas retired after 34 years working at Frantz Bother as a construction project superintendent. Lewis proudly served in the United States Army 86th Engineer Searchlight Company during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 217 and VFW of Sidney. Lewis loved fishing, woodworking, gardening and cooking. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Lewis was a member of the First Christian Church in Sidney.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney, OH 45365 with the Rev. Philip K. Chilcote officiating. Burial will be private at a later date at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice or Ohio Hospice in Lewis's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Haas family at the Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home website, www.cromesfh.com.