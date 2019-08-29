SIDNEY — Lillian M. Cook, 94, Sidney, Ohio, passed away at the Pavilion Nursing Home, Sidney, Ohio on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 7:40 p.m.

She was born Aug. 1, 1925, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence and Edith (Coil) Davidson and they are deceased. She was married to Donald Cook and he is deceased and one son, Barry Cook passed away in 1968.

Surviving are a son, Gregory Cook and wife, Dolores, of Sidney, Ohio; three granddaughters, Yolanda Weigandt, of Pemberton, Ohio, Yvonne Cook, of Sidney, Ohio, and Carol Cook, of Kettering, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Weigandt, Emily Weigandt, Adrienna Cook, Gavin Lane and Kyle Lane.

She had lived in Pemberton, Ohio, for many years and had worked at the Pemberton School as a custodian. She also liked to volunteer to read to the children at the Pemberton School. She had been a member of the Pemberton Methodist Church, Pemberton, Ohio.

A private family visitation will be held and burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, DeGraff, Ohio.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements and condolences may be expressed to the family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.