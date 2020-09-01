1/
Lillian Imogene Newman "Sis" Myers
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TIPP CITY — Lillian Imogene "Sis" Newman Myers, formerly of Tipp City, OH departed this life on August 28, 2020.

She was born in Cressmont, Lee Co., KY on January 31, 1928 to Dillard and Ola Brandenburg Newman.

Sis was one of the last persons to remember the old life in rural Kentucky during the Depression. She was raised on Hamilton Ridge near Delvinta, KY. Her family moved from Lee County, KY in 1958 to Ohio and she worked at Newman's Market in Northridge, Dayton, Ohio for 10 years.

She was married to Donald Franklin Myers in 1968 in Dayton, Ohio and she was widowed in 1978. She had no children but she was a mother hen to her younger siblings, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, brothers, Tye, Bill and Ed, and sisters Barbara Newman Sizemore and Linda Newman Downing. She is survived by her sisters Nella Downing of New Lebanon, Ohio and Connie (John) Gaessler of Murfreesboro, TN, and her special nephew John (Annette) Gaessler, Erin and Jenna. She is also survived by cousin Ginger (Bill) Moorhead of Tipp City, OH.

She will be buried next to her husband in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens just north of Vandalia, OH. Visitation will be September 4, 2020, 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m., at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371, followed by funeral and burial.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved