SIDNEY — Linda Kay Boyer, 70, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly at 3:46 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020m at her residence.

She was born on April 12, 1949m in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and LeEtta (Johns) Winemiller.

On Jan. 11, 1969m she married Richard E. Boyer, who survives along with their daughter, Kim (Luke) Voisard, four grandchildren, Allie, Hollie, Rylie and Tanner Voisard, brother-in-law, James (Cheryl) Boyer, sister-in-law, Brenda (Bob) Ganger, all of Sidney; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving canine companion, Maggie.

She was preceded in death by sister, Barb Jones; brother, John Winemiller; and parents-in-law, Don and Virginia Boyer.

Linda was retired from Norcold in Sidney. She was a graduate of Houston High School. Linda enjoyed baking, cooking, crafting and gardening. Her greatest joy was taking care of others, especially her family. Linda loved spending time with her husband, Richard and was very proud grandmother, always there to support the grandchildren's various sporting events and activities. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Kenneth Castor officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m..

Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin-Houston School Press Box Fund in Linda's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Linda's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.