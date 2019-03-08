ST. MARYS — Linda Sue Draving, 67, of Sidney, passed away at 2:27 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1952, in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur Curtis and Evelyn (Zacharias) Curtis, who survives in Greenville. On June 3, 1978, she married Kenneth Lee Draving, who preceded her in death on May 21, 2016.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Jamie (Joseph) Shoemaker, of Sidney; stepson, Robert (Kathy) Draving, of New Carlisle; six grandchildren, Rylee and Lincoln Shoemaker, Kaedence Fugate, Andy and Cody Draving, and Alex (Steven) Eckstein; great-granddaughter, Sophie Eckstein; and two brothers, Daniel (inda) Curtis, and Gary Curtis.

She was preceded in death by brother, Richard Curtis.

Linda was a graduate of Versailles High School, Class of 1970. She was a member of Hardin United Methodist Church. All of her career, she worked as a cook, most recently for Dorothy Love, from where she retired in 2016. Linda enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking for her family. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandsons, Rylee and Lincoln, who meant the world to her.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Chalk officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to the in Linda's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Draving family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com