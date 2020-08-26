BOTKINS – Linda Jo Oleyar, age 62, of Botkins, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Botkins, Ohio.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1957, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis B. and Mary (Mooney) Hans. On Oct. 16, 1981, she married Blase S. Oleyar, who preceded her in death in 2012.

Linda is survived by two sons, Jason Oleyar, of Botkins, and Chad (Shannon) Oleyar, of Anna; two grandsons, Jarod and Carter Oleyar; and one brother, Jeff Johnson, of New Lexington, Ohio. She was preceded in death by one brother, Rick Hans, and stillborn granddaughter, Parker Oleyar.

Mrs. Oleyar was a graduate of St. Marys High School, and worked at Honda in Anna as a cook for AVI.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date, at the family's convenience. Her final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Oleyar family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.