Linda Monroe

Guest Book
  • "I was sorry to learn of Linda's passing at such a young..."
    - Sherrie Casad-Lodge
  • "I worked with Linda many years at Emerson Elementary, she..."
    - Herman Thompson
  • "So sorry to learn of Linda's passing. We always enjoyed..."
  • "As principal of Emerson where you taught, you were one of..."
    - John
  • "May you rest peacefully in heaven Linda and sending warm..."
    - Karen McGrail
Service Information
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA
01520
(508)-829-4434
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
217 Richards Ave.
Paxton, MA
Obituary
SIDNEY – Linda M. (Hurd) Monroe, 71, of Sidney, and formerly of Holden, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney after a brief illness.

She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Elmer G. and Dorothy E. (Wyatt) Hurd and had lived in Holden before moving to Ohio in 1975.

She leaves her sister, Susan St. John, of North Brookfield, Massachusetts; her cousins, Mark Wyatt and his wife, Danielle, of West Boylston, Massachusetts, Scott Wyatt, of Holden, Massachusetts, and Janet Wilson, of Hudson, Massachusetts; and several second cousins.

She was predeceased by her cousin, Richard Wyatt.

Linda graduated from Wachusett Regional High School and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Worcester State College in 1970. She taught at the Emerson Elementary School in Sidney, Ohio, for over 30 years retiring in 2006. Linda enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and spending time with family and friends.

A graveside service for Linda was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of North Brookfield, 144 North Main Street, North Brookfield, MA 01535.

Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden, Massachusetts.
