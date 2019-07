PIQUA — Linda L. Parke, 77, of Piqua passed away at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Piqua Health & Rehab Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday Aug. 1, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.