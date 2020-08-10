Linda Pleiman

FORT LORAMIE — Linda Joyce (Siegel) Pleiman, age 72, of Dawson Road, Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her residence following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Saturday evening, Aug. 8, 2020.

She was born March 2, 1948, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late John and Mary "Evelyn" (Romie) Siegel. On April 19, 1969, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Linda married Kenneth N. Pleiman who survives.

Also surviving are five children, Shelley and Doug Koverman, of Fort Loramie, Tony and Alisha Pleiman, of Fort Loramie, Matt and Martha Pleiman, of Buckland, Bill Pleiman, of Fort Loramie, and Dan Pleiman, of Anna; 20 (and one deceased) grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildern; two siblings, Velma and Rufus Pridemore and John and Kathy Siegel, of Fort Loramie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don Puthoff, of Fort Loramie, Joan Siegel, of Fort Loramie, Connie Kopp, of Tipp City, Linda and Roger Siegel, of Fort Loramie, Stan and Nancy Pleiman, of Anna, and Tom and Jane Pleiman, of Fort Lorami,e along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three siblings, Phylis Puthoff, Jackie DeLoye and Robert "Buck" Siegel and brothers and sisters-in-law, Leon DeLoye and Pat and Dennis Lallemand.

Linda was a 1966 graduate of Fort Loramie High School before attending the the Continental Beauty School of Piqua. She was a dedicated homemaker and had also been a daycare provider for 20 years. Years ago as a beautician, Linda worked at the former Jane's Place in Minster. She was a life long member of St. Michael Catholic Church and had been a religion teacher for five years. She was also a band parent/music booster officer for four years. Linda enjoyed baking and cooking. It had always been a priority for her to prepare comfort food for families in distress.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Friends may call Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice, Rustic Hope or charities of choice.

