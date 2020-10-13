SIDNEY — Linda Lou Richards, age 75, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was born Jan. 19, 1945, in Sidney, to the late Herman Roach Sr. and Mary Margaret (Weizel) Roach. On March 10, 1961, she married the love of her life, Walter Richards Sr., also known as Big Bill, and he survives.

Left to treasure her memory is Walter (Judy) Richards Jr., of Sidney, Cheryl (Brian) Hastings, of Sidney, Kevin Richards, of Sidney, and Rhonda (Daniel) Dicke, of Sidney; eight grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving is sister, Diane Holcomb, of Sidney; and brother, Herman Roach Jr., of Sidney. She adored her many nieces and nephews.

A granddaughter, Sherry Kimbler preceded her in death.

Linda was of the Christian faith. She was a big fan of Elvis Presley Sr. and Jr., the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco 49 football teams, NASCAR racing, especially driver, Kyle Busch. She enjoyed playing bingo and pull tabs and was lucky most of the time. She loved spending time with her family and friends and her dogs, Bella and Annie.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eddie King officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed. If you are feeling ill or have recently been ill, it would be best if you did not attend.

