ANNA — Linda Sharp, 64, of Anna, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born on March 11, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marcellus and Pearl (Young) Barga.

On Nov. 21, 1971, she married Richard Sharp, who survives along with three children, Richard (Donna) Sharp, of Marysville, Chad (Amy) Sharp, of Sidney, and Austin (Jennie) Sharp, of Anna; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters and three brothers.

Linda was a graduate of Sidney High School, Class of 1972. She worked as a cashier over the years for several businesses. In her free time she enjoyed playing online bingo and slots. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and crocheting afghans and scarfs for her family. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Locker officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Sharp family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.