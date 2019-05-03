FORT LORAMIE — Linus "Lindy" J. Hoying, age 92, of Hickory Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes due to complications from Alzheimer's disease early Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, Ohio.

He was born July 8, 1926, in St. Patrick, Ohio, to the late Henry and Anna (Schmitmeyer) Hoying. On April 22, 1950, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Lindy married Mary A. (Poeppelman) Hoying who survives.

Also surviving are four of five children and their spouses, Michael (deceased) and Marlene Hoying, of Fort Loramie, Kathy and Randy Schafer, of Fort Loramie, Gerald "Jerry" and Carol Hoying, of Fort Loramie, Charles "Chuck" and Martha Hoying, of Kettering, and William "Bill" and Sue Hoying, of Fort Loramie; 15 of 16 grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Audrey Hoying, Michelle and Dale Boolton, Kelly and Mark Rindler, Kara and Jeremy Morris, Kristen and Adam Miller, Dana and Bryan Meyer, Jace and Shelly Hoying, Alex and Ashley Hoying, Eric and Elisa Hoying, Craig Hoying, Sarah Hoying, Jared and Tiffany Hoying, Justin and Lauren Hoying, Julie Hoying and fiance Joel Hilgefort, Janell Hoying and fiance Cole Meyer and Christopher Hoying (deceased) along with 24 great-grandchildren; two of 10 siblings, Eugene Hoying, of Chicago, Illinois, Patrick and Patricia Hoying, of Minster; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy Hoying, of Chicago, Illinois, Verona Poeppelman, of New Bremen, Hilda Francis, of Russia, and Kathleen "Katie" Mestemaker, of Coldwater as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by eight siblings and their spouses, Regina and Clem Aselage, Anna Marie and Gregor Eilerman, Louise and Alfred Boerger, Edward and Annabelle Hoying, Bernadette and Paul Gaier, Henry Jr. "Hank" Hoying, Jerry and Mary Hoying, and Anthony and Mary Hoying as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Norbert and Pauline Poeppelman, Herbert and Dorothy Poeppelman, Victoria and Paul Eilerman, Elmer Poeppelman, Edward and Jean Poeppelman, Delbert "Doc" Francis and Jack Mestemaker.

Lindy was a 1944 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. Following graduation he served in the United States Army, reaching the rank of staff sergeant. Following his military service, Lindy was engaged in farming and construction work. Later he worked at the Minster Lumber Company for 15 years. He was then employed by the Minster Farmer's Coop as the Osgood Branch manager for 12 years.

A devout Catholic, Lindy was a member of St. Patrick's Parish, where he served as Parish Council president, was a member of the Finance Board and Cemetery Commission, and served as a Eucharistic distributor, lector, and member of the choir. Following the closure of St. Patrick's, Lindy became a member of St. Michael's Parish. He was also a member of the McCartyville Knights of Columbus, Fort Loramie American Legion, Minster Eagles, Fort Loramie Athletic Boosters and the Fort Loramie Gym Committee. He also served on the Fort Loramie Library Board and the Board of St. Peter's Neurological Center.

Lindy was a great athlete. He enjoyed all sports, especially baseball and basketball. In his later years he enjoyed golf, bowling and watching his grandchildren participate in their sports and activities. Lindy also enjoyed reading biking, carpentry projects and travel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fort Loramie American Legion.

Friends may call Monday 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Fire Department - Michael Hoying Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the Fort Loramie Education Foundation or .

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.