ST. MARYS — Linus J. Riethman, 85, of St. Marys, died 9:59 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at The OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born June 11, 1933, in McCartyville, Ohio, the son of August and Elizabeth (Tuente) Riethman. On June 16, 1953, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Rhine, Ohio, he married Mary Ann Friesthler, who survives at the residence.

He is also survived by his sons, Mark Riethman, of Minster, and Mike (Jessica Evers) Riethman, of St. Marys; by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He is survived by a brother, Homer Riethman, of McCartyville; and a sister, Helen Westbecker, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his daughter, Kathleen Riethman-Stelzer; infant son Raymond Joseph Riethman; infant daughter Angela Marie Riethman; sister Bernadette Schulze; sister Mary Ann Wenning; brothers Al Riethman and Norbert Riethman; daughter-in-law, Joyce Riethman; and daughter-in-law Sandy Riethman.

Linus was a veteran of the US Army, having served as a military policeman during the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from the Minster Machine Company, where he worked as a welder for 44 years.

He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys; Knights of Columbus Council 1592 and VFW Post 9289, St. Marys. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling the world.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Condolences may be sent to Linus' family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.