MINSTER — Lisa A. Piening age 59 of Minster, Ohio died on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 27, 1961 in Lima, Ohio to Larry & Jane (Hempfling) Spieles. They both survive in Minster. She married Jeff Piening on April 8, 1983 in Minster, Ohio and he survives in Minster. She is also survived by children: Jonathan & Jamie Piening, Minster, Jenna & Andy Schmitmeyer, Minster, Lindsey & Luke Hopkins, Minster, Eric Piening, Columbus, 8 grandchildren: Carter, Camden, Celine Piening, Jane, Ben, Brody Schmitmeyer, Emma & Ellie Hopkins, brother & sisters: Doug & Brenda Spieles, Minster, Dina & Ron Tenkman, New Bremen, Mari & Todd Thieman, New Bremen, in-laws: Marge & Jerry Eilerman, Minster, Sandy & Chris Jamieson, Racine, WI, Nancy Peltier, Peachtree City, GA, Jim Piening, Minster, Mary & Jim Kemper, Minster, Beth Ranly, Minster, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her in-laws: Roland & Mildred Piening, and brother-in-law Gerald Peltier.

Lisa was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. She was a 1979 graduate of Minster High School and of The Ohio State University in 1983. She was a kindergarten teacher in Minster Schools. Lisa loved nature, home decorating and especially spending time with her family and attending Music Concerts.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 to 7 PM on Friday, October 23 and from 8:30 to 9 AM on Saturday. Visitors will be asked to follow CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences for the family may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.