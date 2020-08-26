RUSSIA — Lisa Zumberger, age 56, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 3, 1963, to the late Eugene and Velma Jean (Ehrhart) Guillozet in Piqua, Ohio. She is survived by children, Megan and Michael Black, Cedarville, Nicolas and Kristin Zumberger, Versailles, and Cory Zumberger, Osgood; grandchildren, Jaxon Black, Emma Black, Colton Zumberger and Clayton Zumberger; brothers and sisters, Larry and Linda Guillozet, Russia, Jake and Connie Guillozet, Russia, Deb and William Crownover, Tennesee, Sharon Wesbecher, Russia, Bob and Bonnie Guillozet, Sidney, Carol and Tom Neal, Sidney, Tom and Melanie Guillozet, Piqua, Sue Monnin, Versailles, Terri Hughes, Versailles, John and Amy Guillozet, Fort Loramie, and Charlotte and Denny Haller, Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ken Guillozet and Frank Guillozet, and a niece, Nichole Bordelon.

Lisa was a graduate of Russia High School and loved her grandkids and gardening.

Due to COVID-19 concerns Mass of Christian Burial with seating limited by social distancing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will take place in St. Remy Cemetery, Russia.

Memorials may be made to Sidney Fire Department and Sidney EMT.

