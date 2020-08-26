1/1
Lisa Zumberger
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RUSSIA — Lisa Zumberger, age 56, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 3, 1963, to the late Eugene and Velma Jean (Ehrhart) Guillozet in Piqua, Ohio. She is survived by children, Megan and Michael Black, Cedarville, Nicolas and Kristin Zumberger, Versailles, and Cory Zumberger, Osgood; grandchildren, Jaxon Black, Emma Black, Colton Zumberger and Clayton Zumberger; brothers and sisters, Larry and Linda Guillozet, Russia, Jake and Connie Guillozet, Russia, Deb and William Crownover, Tennesee, Sharon Wesbecher, Russia, Bob and Bonnie Guillozet, Sidney, Carol and Tom Neal, Sidney, Tom and Melanie Guillozet, Piqua, Sue Monnin, Versailles, Terri Hughes, Versailles, John and Amy Guillozet, Fort Loramie, and Charlotte and Denny Haller, Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ken Guillozet and Frank Guillozet, and a niece, Nichole Bordelon.

Lisa was a graduate of Russia High School and loved her grandkids and gardening.

Due to COVID-19 concerns Mass of Christian Burial with seating limited by social distancing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will take place in St. Remy Cemetery, Russia.

Memorials may be made to Sidney Fire Department and Sidney EMT.

Condolences may be made at www.hogenkampfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Remy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH 45363
937-526-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 26, 2020
Nic, Kristin and Family, from all of us at Direct Tooling you have our sympathies.
Dave Berger
Friend
August 25, 2020
To the Zumberger family,
Just know that we are thinking of you. Sending lots of love
Beth and Kevin Fulton
Jessica Williams
Adam and Stacy Magoto
Beth Fulton
Friend
August 25, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Lisa’s passing.
Though I will not be there as we will be out of state my thoughts and prayers will be with the family.
Dan Weaver & Family
Dan Weaver
Family
August 25, 2020
Dan and I send our sympathy to you all. May God bring you comfort and peace, Dan & Lori Burke- St. Marys
Loraine Burke
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Loved this gal. So sorry. Happy memories. God bless you all.
Madonna Cohee
Friend
August 25, 2020
You have our sympathy and our prayers will be with all of you.
Ron and Angie Young
Friend
August 25, 2020
i am so sorry. Prayers and hugs to all
anita esser
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved