SIDNEY — Lloyd G. Swank Sr., 95, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 9:25 p.m. at the Landings of Sidney.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1924, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of late Gilbert and Freda (Marshall) Swank. On Oct. 30, 1943, Lloyd married the former Elinor Greive, who preceded him in death June 8, 2018.

He is survived by two children, Lloyd G. "Skip" (Patricia) Swank Jr., of Jamestown, and Susan (Terry) Russell, of Anna; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Mr. Swank retired in 1991 from Stolle Precision Tool as a machinist. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Lloyd was a member of the American Legion Post 217 in Sidney. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lloyd was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor James Alter officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors presented by the United States Army at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorials contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Lloyd's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Swank family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.