SEBRING, Fla. — Lois Jean Bell, age 86 of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Lake Placid, Florida.

She was born to the late Clayton and Beulah (Jackson) Mitchell on Nov. 25, 1932, in Tawawa, Ohio.

She had been a Florida resident since 1999 and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Lois retired in 1991 from Lima Memorial Hospital after her time as an LPN. She was a charter member of the National Recovery Room Nurses Association.

Lois is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Robert D. Bell, of Sebring, Florida; one daughter, Carol Thaman (James) of Phenix City, Alabama; two sons, David R. Bell (Lee Ann), of Anna, Ohio, and Donald R. Bell (Shannon), of Columbus, Ohio; and one sister, Bernice Aiken, of West Palm Beach, Florida. Lois was also the proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding Lois in death was Richard Mitchell (Marvelene)g of Sidney, Ohio; Robert Mitchell, of Jackson Center, Ohio; one sister, Janet Aiken (John), of Sidney, Ohio.

A celebration of Lois's life will be held May 19, 2019, between 2 and 4 p.m. at the St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, in Anna, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.

