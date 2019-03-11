ANNA — Lois Ann Davis, 88, of Anna, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 10, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

She was born in Van Buren Township, Shelby County, Ohio, on June 4, 1930, to the late Irvin George and Lauretta Mary (Evans) Rickert. Lois married Myron Eugene "Gene" Davis on June 4, 1947, and he preceded her in death on March 16, 1976. She was also preceded in death by a son Steven Allen Davis, her parents, and brothers Lowell John Rickert and Eugene George "Gene" Rickert.

Lois is survived by her children, Joe E. (Cheri) Davis, of Anna, Patricia Marsh, of Piqua, Susan (Charles) Kuch, of Bellefontaine, and Teresa (Carl) Watkins, of Minster; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Lois worked at Crown Control for more than 26 years, before retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, Anna. Lois enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, games of all sorts and particularly playing cards.

Pastor Bonnie Kinnunen will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, where a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com.