Lois deLorraine

SIDNEY — "When you walk with the Lord, you reach your destination."

Lois Gertrude Bloomer deLorraine, 88, long-time resident of Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement Community, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020. She was under the care of hospice of Upper Valley Medical Center and was surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Lois was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 31, 1932, to William and Gertrude Adams Bloomer. She graduated from Bayridge High School for girls in 1950. She married Claude Harold deLorraine Jr., the love of her life, on Sept. 10, 1950. Lois and Claude moved from New York State to Sidney, Ohio, in 1980. Together they raised four children. She devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Lois worked at Corning glassworks in Corning, New York, for several years before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

She served the Lord in many ways throughout her life. She was an ordained deacon and elder of the Presbyterian Church, president of the Woman's Association, taught Sunday school, attended Bible studies, and volunteered in various ways, as needed.

Lois enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved cooking, sewing, playing board games, square dancing, and traveling to visit her kids in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and great-granddaughter.

Lois is survived by her four children, William deLorraine and wife Joanna, of Gouverneur, New York, Carolyn deLorraine, of Boulder, Colorado, Nancy House and husband Kelly, of Tulia,Texas, Claude deLorraine and wife Rose, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, and dear friend Kimberly Eilerman and husband Mike, of Sidney, Ohio. Also surviving is her sister, Carolyn Downey, of Coatsville, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Ella Clayton and Ruth deLorraine, of Painted Post, New York; brother-in-law, Lester Lovelass, of Vestal, New York; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family.

"Well done, good and faithful servant…" (Matthew 25:21)

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Hardin United Methodist Church with Pastor Jack Chalk officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hardin United Methodist Church, Ohio Living Dorothy Love or Shelby County ASPCA.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Delorraine Family, and online condolences may be expressed at www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.