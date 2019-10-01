VANDALIA — Lois Mae Drees, age 80, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at .

Lois was born May 23, 1939, in Sidney, Ohio, to Julius H. and Helen (Poeppelman) Koverman.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Raymond Hoying; her loving husband and best friend of 58 years, William H. Drees, who passed in December 2018; son, Jeffrey Drees, who passed in March 2018; in-laws, Thomas Heitkamp, Bill Gels, Norma and Tom Gaier, Ruth Drees, Eileen Drees, Ken Boerger and Janice Drees.

Lois is survived by three children, Bill Drees (Terri Rubins), of Butler Township, Ann McPherson (Dave), of Butler Township, and Scott Drees (Stefanee), of Vandalia; grandchildren, Bill S. Drees, of Webster, Texas, Michael Drees, of Columbus, Ohio, Ryan McPherson, of Butler Township, and Chad McPherson, of Kernersville, North Carolina; her siblings and in-laws, Martha Heitkamp, of Maria Stein, Mary Jean and Jim Heitbrink, of Minster, Sister Jean Rene Hoying, of Dayton, Diane Gels, of Columbus, Dave and Helen Hoying, of St. Patrick, Tom and Rosemary Koverman, of St. Marys, and Rita and Dennis Sollmann, of Sidney; William's siblings and in-laws, Louis Drees, of Fort Loramie, Ray and Carol Drees, of Fort Loramie, Vernon Drees, of Fort Loramie, and Fred Drees, of Russia; and by her extended family and many good friends.

For numerous years, while raising her four children, Lois managed Ledex Credit Union in Vandalia, Ohio. Lois enjoyed relaxing with friends and family at Grand Lake St. Marys, Norris Lake, and in Siesta Key, Florida. She had a beautiful smile and was pleasant to everyone she met. Service details mentioning that Lois was a member of St. Christopher Church for over 50 years.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Rev. John Tonkin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.

The family request no flowers. Rather, those who would be inclined are invited to make a donation in memory of Lois to either St. Christopher Church or .

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.