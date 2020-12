Lois E. Stephenson, age 98, of Piqua, passed away at 2:25 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, OH. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM on Tuesday, at the funeral home.