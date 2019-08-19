NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lois Jane Wesbecher Gallo, age 79, lost her battle with cancer June 19, 2019.

She was born May 5, 1940 in SIdney, Ohio, to John and Dorothy Wesbecher.

She graduated from Sidney High School in 1958, accepted a position with Delta Airlines and moved to Chicago. In 1961, while in Atlanta as a flight attendant, she met and married Anthony J. Gallo Jr., a career Army Officer. She spent over 25 years as a military wife, where she continued her love of travel. She raised three children, who will miss her immensely.

Later in life she and Richard Clough, her partner for nearly 20 years, settled in North Fort Myers, Florida, where they made many friends, enjoyed golf, games, and all the wonderful things retirement brings. Lois was outgoing, energetic, fun-loving and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori Loy of Culpeper, Virginia ,and Elizabeth Quattrone (Joe), of Laurel, Maryland, and son, Christopher Gallo, of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Ali Morgan (Chris) and Caden Loy; her brother, Tim Wesbecher (Diane); many nieces, nephews and their families; and countless friends.

Her sister, Carol Covault, preceded her in death, as well as her partner, Richard Clough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to the s Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate (855-448-3997) or https://www.stjude.org/ (800-822-6344).

A celebration of her life will be held in North Fort Myers on Saturday, Oct.r 19, 2019.