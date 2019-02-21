TROY — Lois I. (Schaadt) Gross, 93, of Troy, and formerly of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at 5:13 p.m. at Spring Meade Health Center in Tipp City.

She was born on July 2, 1925, in Celina, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oscar and Marie (Baker) Schaadt.

She is survived by four children, Bobby (Cindy) Gross Jr., of Springfield, Onna (Ken) Wright, of Troy, Deb (Tom) Wyer, of Sidney and Terri Gross, of Anna; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by five sisters, Margaret Rismiller, Rosemary Knapke, Anna Lee Kohlhorst, Norma Mae Utz and Bonnie Lou Martin

Lois retired as a nursing director of Sunny Acres after 5 years. She also worked at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Wilson Memorial Hospital, Mercy and Community Hospitals in Springfield and Wittenberg Health Center University as a RN. Lois loved to read, play bingo with her friends and cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was of the Lutheran Christian faith.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Jim Oates officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Lois memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Gross family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.