VERSAILLES — Lois C. Kindell, 90 of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2:11 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

She was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Bradford, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Everett and Nora Faith (Palsgrove) Shively.

She was a 1946 graduate of Bradford High School; she worked for C & G Distributers for 22 years. She served at the Versailles Christian Church and the Bradford Methodist Church for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Philip Kindell on July 4, 2002; brothers and sister-in-law, Eldon "Bump" Shively and Fred and Mary Shively; in laws, David and Phyllis Kindell, Sarah and Jack Kline, and Darrell Francis.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, John and Jill Kindell; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Tim Summers; grandchildren and spouses, Max Kindell and Bethanie Bubeck and her son, Caleb, and Lee and Meagan Kindell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna and Ken Galloway, Alice Francis, Helen and Gene Rhoades; sisters in law: Irene Kindell, Kathleen Shively; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio, with the Rev. Kim Katterheinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday April 18, 2019, and from 10 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Athletic Booster or the Diamond Club.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.