Lois Wenning
OSGOOD — Lois A. Wenning, age 86, of Osgood, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

She was born June 4, 1934, in Wendelin to the late John and Mary (Bergman) Schlarman. On May 14, 1955, she married Cletus F. Wenning and he died April 26, 2013.

She is survived by children, Robert and Sarah Wenning, Evanston, Illinois, Lisa and Dale Mescher, Minster, Timothy and Anita Wenning, Columbus, Steven and Lori Wenning, Ansonia, and Douglas and Carolyn Wenning, Troy; eight grandchildren; and in-laws, Betty Schlarman, Coldwater, and Marge Wenning, Yorkshire.

She was preceded in death by a son Jonathon, grandson Drew Mescher; siblings and in-laws, Herbert and June Schlarman, Rosella and Wilfred Tanner, Velma and Ralph Magoteaux, Clara and Ohmer Brandewie Eileen Schlarman, Lucille and Bill Ketring, Imelda and Roman Stucke, Henry and Frances Wenning, Josephine and Harold Bruns, Rita and Leo Bollheimer, Theresa and Firmin Alexander, Leo Wenning and Hugo and Elizabeth Schlarman.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Barbara's Ladies Sodality of the church. Lois enjoyed sewing, refinishing furniture, and doing crossword puzzles.

Due to COVID-19 concerns Mass of Christian Burial with seating limited by social distancing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will take place in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Memorials may be made to State of the Heart Hospice and the Osgood Rescue Squad.

Condolences may be made at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
