ST MARYS — Lois Jean Zacharias, age 88, of St. Marys and formerly of Botkins, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence in St. Marys.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1932, in Greenville, Ohio to the late Lewis and Onda Violetta (Poe) Brumbaugh. On Sept. 28, 1951, she married Herbert Lee Zacharias, who died June 16, 2019.

Lois is survived by her children, Terry (Linda) Zacharias, of St. Marys, Randy (Miriam) Zacharias, Joel (Joann) Zacharias, both of Celina, Lorna (Pat) Deininger, of Grand Island, Florida; 10 grandchildren Alicia (Codey) Welker, Abbey (Ryan) Rutschilling, Alexis (Tyler) Faller, Veronica (Shawn) Mullins, Juston (Brandi) Crouch, Tina (Robert) Molloy, Missy Zhacharias, Amy (Kevin) Moeller, Arron Zacharias and David Zacharias; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Phyllis J. Brumbaugh, of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters-in-law and brothers, Parl Lewis (Fern) Brumbaugh, Earl Dean (Dorothy) Brumbaugh, Loel Elton (Phyllis) Brumbaugh and Doyle Nelson Brumbaugh.

She graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1950. She attended the Wapakoneta Community Worship Center. She was a homemaker, enjoyed her gardening and loved spending time with her friends, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with the Rev. Jason Goss officiating. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery in Celina.

Friends may call from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, and a hour before services at the funeral home on Friday. Attendees are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow the COVID-19 guidelines established by Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice 959 W. North St., Lima, OH 45805.

Condolences may be shared on-line with the Zacharias family at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.