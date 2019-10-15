CELINA — Lonnie R. Richey, 55, of Celina, Ohio, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 1, 1964, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Herbert and Sandra (Oldiges) Richey.

He is survived by son, Dylan Richey, of Columbus, Ohio, daughter Olivia Richey, of Celina, Ohio, son Lex Richey, of Celina, Ohio; father Herbert Richey, of St. Marys, Ohio; mother

Sandra Metzger, of Celina, Ohio; sister Lorraine (Shawn) Moeller, of Coldwater, Ohio; a

nephew, Timmothy, and a niece, Katelyn; former wife Paula (Monnin) Strong, of Deltona, Florida.

He was a graduate of Minster High School (Class of 1982). Following graduation, he served his country with a tour of duty in the United States Army.

Prior to becoming disabled due to failing health, Lonnie worked at Progress Tool & Stamping in Minster, Ohio. He was an accomplished tool maker and machinist. His favorite pastimes included fishing, fishing and more fishing. He also enjoyed making jigs, collecting antique fishing lures and supporting the Cleveland Browns.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road (state Route 703 West) in St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiating.

Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.

Condolences may be expressed via www.millerfuneralhomes.net.