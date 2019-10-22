SEYMOUR, Ind. — Loretta Grace Holland, 75, of Seymour, Indiana, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Seymour Crossing Nursing Home.

Loretta is survived by her five children, Deborah (Danny) Schwartz, of Brownstown, Gregory Pollard, of Dayton, Ohio, Richard Pollard, of London, Ohio, Jeffrey (Heather) Pollard, of Sidney, Ohio, AND William "Billy" (Raelyn) Smith, of Freetown; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Thomas L. Holland, of Glenwood, Otis M. Holland, of Gainesville, Florida, and Richard (Irene) Holland, of Belton, Missouri; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Glenwood Christian Church, 100 Main St., Glenwood, Indiana. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Orange Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Positive Braves Classroom Fund, Brownstown Central High School, 500 Elm St., Brownstown, IN 47220.

Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville, is assisting with the arrangements.

