SIDNEY — Loretta "Grannie" Nichols, 85, of Sidney, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

She was born on March 7, 1935, in Bell County, Kentucky, to the late Arthur and Dorothy Partin. On Oct. 10, 1953, she married Edward G. Nichols. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2002.

Loretta is survived by two daughters, Dorothy (Herstle) Griffis and Saundra Nichols, both of Sidney; one son, Gregory Nichols, of Sidney; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Terry Nichols; and two brothers, Charles and Roy Lee Partin.

Loretta was a member of Sidney Apostolic Temple. She enjoyed meals with her family and spending time with family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio, with the Reverend Dave Boley officiating. Burial will follow in Shelby Memory Gardens, Sidney. Friends may call from 9:30 – 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Out of respect, the family requests that everyone where a face covering to the visitation and service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.