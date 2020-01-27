MAPLEWOOD — Lori Lee Clinehens, 59, of Maplewood, stepped into Heaven and ran into the arms of Jesus at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

She was born Nov. 30, 1960, in Sidney, the daughter of Robert Bricker and the late Jean (Hawkins) Bricker. On Feb. 28, 2016, Lori married Brent Clinehens who survives in Maplewood.

She is also survived by her three children, Daniel and wife, Brittany Kriz, of Columbus, Benjamin Kriz, of Maplewood, and fiancé Madison Stoops, of Sidney, and SaraJean and husband, Derek, Gephart, of Sidney; two siblings John (Bev) Bricker, of Troy, and Jim (Sally) Bricker, of Columbus; three nephews, Josh, Samuel and Luke Bricker; three nieces, Rachel Blevins, Joy and Grace Bricker; and three aunts, Barbara Jacoby, Joyce Hawkins and Alberta Cruse.

Lori was a 1979 graduate of Sidney High School and earned her first Bachelors Degree from The Ohio State University in Family Relations and Human Development . The second degree was from The University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2007 in Early Childhood Education. Upon graduating from OSU, Lori went on staff with Campus Crusade for Christ and traveled to Colorado for training. By the fall of '85 she accepted a position with Family Life Ministries in Little Rock and began working with Dennis and Barbara Rainey.

The children began arriving in 1989 and she considered them to be her greatest blessing, devoting all her time to their care and development. As they grew, so did her desire to help other young people and she went back to school and earned a teaching degree. The students loved her radiant smile, boundless energy, and genuine love for them.

Upon returning to Ohio in 2012, Lori taught kindergarten at Northwood, Whittier, and then Pre-K at the YMCA. She also worked as a joy-bringer at Davis Meats. She was a very active member of Sidney First United Methodist Church and The Greater Sidney Area Emmaus Community.

Lori always found the good in people and was joy-filled. She never spoke an unkind word about anyone and blessed others with her words and actions. She loved the Lord, her family, living on the farm, and eating ice cream!

Calling hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 8 pm at Sidney First United Methodist Church and Friday morning 10 to 11 a.m.with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Chivington officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Greater Sidney Emmaus Community or rhe Maplewood Fire Department.