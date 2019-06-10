SIDNEY — Lorrie "Sue" (Bertsch) Moniaci, 63, of Sidney, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Lorrie was born Feb. 28, 1956, to John and Rosemary (Johnson) Bertsch in Sidney, Ohio. Sue has a brother, John (Anne) Bertsch, of Sidney, Ohio.

She was married to James "Jim" Moniaci, and they have a son, Joseph (Meghan) Moniaci, of Sidney, Ohio. Lorrie adored her four grandchildren, Dane, Jonathan, Onalea and Wendell.

Lorrie's brothers and sisters by marriage include Sam (Debbie) Moniaci, Carol (Kelly) Foster, Becky (Mike) Schwaiger, Tony (Melanie) Moniaci, and Terri (Gary) Roth. She had many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.

Lorrie was a 1974 graduate of Sidney High School. Her degree in education was earned from Bowling Green State University and she taught for 33 years in Anna, Springfield, Troy and Columbus. After retiring from education, Lorrie returned back to Sidney, Ohio.

Lorrie "Sue" had many special friends and a close family that will miss her very much. Their support and friendship to her over her lifetime, and especially the last few months, has been a great blessing that the family is very grateful for.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to one of the many organizations Sue loved, such as St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Shelby County CASA or The James Cancer Hospital.

Services will be held Friday, June 14, at St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna, Ohio, with Pastor David Eidson officiating. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, with the funeral immediately following. Interment will be held at Shelby Memory Gardens.

"Talk at ya later" Love, Lorrie.