MIAMISBURG — Loueda Mae (Zink) Schultz, 91, of Miamisburg entered Eternal Life on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Her final days were spent at home with family, under Hospice-directed care.

Loueda was born on Oct. 15, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, to Ralph and Bessie (Green) Zink. She married her husband, Paul T. Schultz, in June 1947.

She is survived by her husband and her sons, Paul Steven (Lynn) Schultz, Daniel C. (Pat) Schultz, Thomas A. Schultz, and beloved Foreign Exchange Student "son," Benjamin (Maru) Villacana E; a sister, Marietta (Zink) Greene; a sister-in-law, Alma Zink; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and eight nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Zink.

Loueda graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1946. She treasured her roles of homemaker and mother to three boys. Loueda served as the school secretary at Kinder School, Miamisburg, for 11 years. The remainder of her working life was spent working with her husband, Paul, for Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services, specifically Dorothy Love Retirement Community of Sidney, Ohio.

After her retirement Loueda enjoyed traveling with her husband in their RV. They particularly enjoyed many years of being "winter Texans" in the Port Aransas area. When not traveling, she enjoyed tole painting (member: National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters), crocheting, visiting her friends, family and hosting family gatherings. One of the joys of her life was her life-long friends specifically Dale and Elnora Schram,

She was an active and dedicated member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Miamisburg. During the 1960's and 70's Loueda and Paul served as advisers for the church's Luther League youth group.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 213 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342; the at arthritis.org. or Ohio's at hospiceofdayton.org.

Services are entrusted to Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg.