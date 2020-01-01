FORT LORAMIE — Louis W. Drees, age 81, of Fort Loramie, died on Monday, Dec, 30, 2019m at Heritage Manor, Minster.

He was born July 5, 1938m in Ohio to the late John and Hilda (Daniels) Drees. He married Janice L. (Placke) on June 18, 1960, and she died May 4, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Deborah and Mark Westerheide, Ronald and Judy Drees, Craig and Cherie Drees and Dave and Peggy Drees, all of Fort Loramie; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Ray and Carol Drees, of Fort Loramie, Vernon Drees, of Fort Loramie, Fred Drees, of Russia, Norma Webster, of New Bremen, Bonnie and Herb Limbert, of Wapakoneta.

He is preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Bill and Lois Drees, Norma and Tom Gaier, Ruth Drees and Eileen Drees, Joan and Bill Silvers, and Edmund Webster.

He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Minster Eagles, Hickory Nut Gang, and the Fort Loramie American Legion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Louis worked for Minster Machine for over 40 years and he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Michael's Church with Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 PM to 8 PM on Friday, January 3rd and from 9 to 10 AM on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the Redskin Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.