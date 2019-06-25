HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. — "Maintain your airspeed, altitude, and sense of humor" was the motto of Louis Simon who was called Lou or JR by his friends.

He was born Aug. 27, 1922, to Elizabeth and Louis Simon, the fifth of seven children. His younger siblings, twins, were born six years later and their father died shortly after. Elizabeth raised her seven children on a farm in Russia, Ohio, during the tough times of the depression. Louis frequently expressed his admiration for his strong, hard-working mother.

With the advent of World II, Lou entered the Army Aviation Cadet Program. After completing Preflight, Primary, Basic and Twin-engine flight schools he served in Europe as a pilot flying a variety of aircraft including the C-47 "Skytrain" transport. After the war he continued his association with the Air Force and love of flying in the Ohio Air National Guard. Before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Guard in 1971, he flew the C-46, C-119, and KC-97-refueler airplanes.

In 1951 he married the girl next door, Dorothy Francis. They made their home in the same small town of Russia and raised four daughters there. After Lou retired from his long-term job at the Ohio Department of Transportation in 1980, he and Dot spent many winters in Tip of Texas, near Brownsville, where they enjoyed dancing, traveling and motorcycling. It was a special treat for Lou to be near his Texas-based younger brother, Norbert, who was also an Air Force pilot.

In 2006 Lou and Dot moved to Harbor Springs, Michigan. Lou loved to walk the bike path to the Harbor Springs airport to watch the planes and strike up a conversation with other pilots. He was proud to be a member of the Smith-Hoover Post 281 of the Harbor Springs VFW.

Lou passed away at Bay Bluffs on June 23. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Denise Simon (Hugh Melling), of Harbor Springs, Marla Simon Boone, of Troy, Ohio, Elise Simon (RJ Blume), of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Amy Simon. of Chicago; and brother. Norbert "Bud" Simon (LaWanda). of Bastrop, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. James (Mary) Simon, Louise (Bernard) Middendorf, Melva (Glen) Francis, Inez (Mike) Goffena and Norma (Paul) Dues.

The family has chosen to remember him privately.

Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Gaylord, Michigan, is handling the arrangements.

