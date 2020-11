PIQUA — Louis W. Havenar, 91, of Piqua, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at StoryPoint of Troy.

A private graveside service was conducted at the convenience of the family at Forest Hill Cemetery. A visitation for the family and friends to honor his life will be announced at a future date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.