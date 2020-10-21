VERSAILLES — Louise "Lou" Agnes (Winner) Grilliot, age 97, passed away on October 21, 2020, in Versailles, OH.

Lou was born on September 5, 1923, north of Sidney, OH. The daughter of the late Herman and Loretta (Luthman) Winner, she was raised on her beloved family farm in McCartysville, OH, and graduated from Anna High School. She later moved to Versailles, OH, were she met her loving husband, Purcell "Percy" Grilliot, and then married on June 22, 1949. They lived happily together for 70 years in Versailles.

She was the heart and soul of the family, and is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and Anthony "Chuck" Scott of Arcanum, OH, and Jill and Nicholas Magoto of Upper Arlington, OH; her grandchildren, Kelly and Jerry Angel of Houston, TX, Erin Scott of Charleston, SC, Zachary and Hannah Magoto of Upper Arlington, OH, and Elliot Magoto of Columbus, OH; her great-grandchildren, Jackson Angel and Oliver Purcell Angel; and her siblings, Elizabeth "Betty" and Donald "Don" Nutt of Vandalia, OH (sister and brother-in-law).

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Marianna and Lawrence Schmitmeyer (sister and brother-in-law), Vernon "Vern" and Dorothy "Dot" Winner (brother and sister-in-law), Ernest "Ernie" and Mary Winner (brother and sister-in-law), and Treva and William McKim (sister and brother-in-law).

Lou held many interesting jobs throughout her career. In the early years, she worked as a telephone operator in Dayton, OH; at her brother's restaurant, the Chick Inn, in Versailles; for the Poultry Producers candling eggs, before giving that up to raise a family. In 1969, she went back to work at Midmark in Versailles for 16 years. She retired in 1985 after serving as the first female foreman in Midmark's history, and helped to construct the first exam table Midmark ever manufactured.

Her strong work ethic was a staple around the Grilliot household. You could always find her busy around the house cooking, cleaning, or outside tending to her flowers. She loved to work, but she worked to live. She was always the life of the party, who loved to dance at the Crystal Ball and entertain family and friends. However, she was mostly passionate about her family. They will cherish their times with her golfing, bowling, fishing, going on trips (especially to the casino), making applesauce, baking apple pies, playing cards and thrilling ping pong matches.

She was a member of the St. Denis Catholic Church.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24th, 2020, at the St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, with Rev. Father Jim Duell celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Valbert Cemetery. The family is requesting masks be worn for the safety of Lou's family and friends.

It is the wish of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Versailles Emergency Medical Services, 177 North Center Street, Versailles, Ohio, 45380.

